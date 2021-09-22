17-month-old victim discovered in sex abuse investigation, Mocksville man arrested

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for sex crimes against children.

Sept. 15, Davie County deputies and Homeland Security Agents conducted a search warrant at a home in Mocksville, NC.

Deputies say they had received information through about “child sexual abuse material” at the resident. In the search, they found a “large amount” of child sexual abuse material at the residence.

A 17-month-old victim was also identified over the course of the investigation. That victim is now safe, according to deputies.

Steven Tyler Smith, 22, of Mocksville, was arrested after the search warrant was served.

Smith was charged with 6 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Two days later, on Sept. 17, Smith was charged with an additional count of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

He has a $500,000 secured bond. This investigation is ongoing.

Any information that the public may have related to this case please call (336) 751-6238.