16-year-old charged as 4th suspect in string of drive-by shootings in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old has been charged as the fourth suspect in a string of drive-by shootings that have been plaguing areas of Burlington throughout the summer.

The suspect has not been publicly identified, and officers are not providing a mugshot of the suspect. Police say the teenager is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm within city limits, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The teenager is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

There haven’t been any reports of any people being hit by shots, but vehicles and homes have been damaged in several separate incidents.

The police department says that they determined that two groups have been responsible for the incidents, which they call ‘targeted’.

Kevin Ramon Leathers, Jarrod Raekwon Rone, Jamari Tysean Swift

Burlington police previously arrested Kevin Ramon Leathers, 21, Jarrod Raekwon Rone, 19, and Jamari Tysean Swift, 18.

Burlington police are asking for the community’s assistance to get more information about these events and other related shootings.

Call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 if you have any information.