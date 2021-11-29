16 people displaced by fire at Reidsville apartment complex

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire at a Reidsville apartment complex left 16 people looking for a place to stay on this below-freezing Monday night, according to Reidsville Fire Marshal Josh Farmer.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. at the Crestwood Apartments, at 521 Price St.

When firefighters arrived, the outside walls of a six-unit building were ablaze.

All six units sustained significant fire and water damage.

The fire was caused by the mishandling of smoking materials, Farmer said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the people who were displaced by the fire.