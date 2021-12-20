15-year-old shot, killed in Winston-Salem; police begin homicide investigation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old as a homicide, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Saturday at 3:45 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to Timlic Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a fifteen-year-old male, later identified as Edwin Hernandez-Medina, lying in a parking lot unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Forsyth County EMS responded and took him to the hopsital where he died on Sunday.

Investigators determined Hernandez-Medina was an associate of 20-year-old Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, who was shot and killed on Monday on Pitt Street in Winston-Salem.

Detectives are working work to determine if the two shootings are related.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.