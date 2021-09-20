15-year-old shot in ‘gang related’ shooting in Thomasville, according to detectives

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A teen was shot early Sunday morning in Thomasville.

Detectives are asking for help identifying witnesses or suspects after a 15-year-old boy was shot just after midnight on Sunday.

An officer with the Thomasville police heard several gunshots while on patrol on East Guilford Street. The officer responded to the area just as Davidson County Emergency Communications received several calls about the shooting.

The officer located the victim inside an apartment. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they are listed as stable.

Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Chair City Lofts. Numerous shell casings were located in the parking lot, and five firearms were recovered. Two of those guns had been previously reported stolen.

According to police, they have obtained information that indicates this shooting is gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomasville Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477 or Thomasville Police at (336) 475-4260.