15-year-old killed in High Point shooting identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have emerged after a man was arrested and charged with shooting and killing a 15-year-old on Tuesday morning in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

Davonte T. Strickland, 25, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received no bond.

Court records have identified the victim as 15-year-old Tre’Corious Bethea.

Strickland’s previous charges include evading arrests and hit and run involving property damage.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Radford Street around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on a report of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, officers found Bethea with two gunshot wounds to the chest and one gunshot wound to the arm.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police believe Stickland shot Bethea after seeing people on his property tampering with a vehicle.

Three other juveniles were taken into custody during the course of the investigation. Investigators say they received no cooperation or detailed account of the events that led to the homicide.

High Point police are still investigating the case.