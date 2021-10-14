15-year-old hospitalized, home riddled with bullets after 2 shootings in High Point police believe to be connected

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two shootings led to a 15-year-old being flown to the hospital for treatment.

Just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday police responded to the 1400 block of Futrelle Drive after receiving numerous calls about shots being fired. Callers said that shots were being fired from a vehicle as it was reversing down the road.

Police found an empty car that had been involved in a collision in the roadway. The car had been shot multiple times and officers found an AR-style rifle on the ground near the car. They also found numerous shell casings and a blood trail that abruptly stopped in the road.

People in the area reported damage to multiple homes and vehicles.

A 15-year-old was driven to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. They were later flown to another hospital. Police say this juvenile was shot on the 1400 block of Futrelle Drive.

Three and a half hours later, just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of McGuinn Drive about shots being fired into a home.

The house had been shot approximately 20 times and 40 shell casings were found in the roadway in front of the home.

High Point Police Department does believe the two shootings are related and are working to identify all parties. They believe many people involved are juveniles.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.