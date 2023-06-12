GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old girl went missing in Guilford County, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a missing teen on the 6400 block of Bethel Church Road in Gibsonville.

Vanessa Isabella Medlin, who goes by Bella, was last seen at her home on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says she is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds and has medium-length black hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. She is of Hispanic descent.

Medlin may be wearing a blue/gray Navy JROTC hoodie, blue jeans and black Saucony shoes with an orange strip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Z. Cabral at the Guilford

County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-5773 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336)

373-1000.