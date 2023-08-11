LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 15-year-old who was hospitalized after a crash in Lexington has died, his family confirmed.

Camden Snow

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred on Broadway Road near Boones Farm Road in Davidson County on Monday.

Troopers say that Camden Jacob Snow, 15, and another teen were in a vehicle going south on Broadway Road when they went around a curve and hit a utility pole guy wire and a tree.

Snow died from injuries he sustained in the crash, according to his grandmother.

His grandmother shared the following statement from his family:

Camden was a kind loving young man full of life and had the best personality. His smile would light up the room. He loved his family and his friends. He loved golf and playing in the Sunday tournaments with his great grandma. Out of this horrible tragic accident Camden is a hero he will donate his organs to save potentially 7-8 people. Camden Snow’s family.