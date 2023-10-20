LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Another teenager has been charged after threats at Piedmont Triad schools.

Earlier this month, Lexington High School and Lexington Middle School were victim to multiple threats posted to various social media platforms.

Lexington Police Department worked with the schools and three juveniles, aged 14 and 15, have been charged so far with the various threats.

On Friday, police announced that another 15-year-old has been charged with two counts of felony communicating a threat of mass violence education property in connection to threats made against Lexington Senior High School on Oct. 3 and 5.

Our students don’t deserve to live in fear or continue to have their school days disrupted,” the Lexington Police Department said in a statement, going on to ask community members to help the police department and school district to prevent additional threats.

“Be aware of what children are doing on social media,” police ask.