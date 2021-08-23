15-year-old arrested in shooting death of woman in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police investigators tell FOX8 that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder.

Winston-Salem police responded to the 1200 block of East 14th Street on a call about a shooting at 4:25 a.m. Sunday.

Two groups in separate cars were driving up and down 14th Street firing guns, according to police.

Multiple shots hit a building and one struck Donna Blackmon, 61.

Emergency service crews responded and Blackmon was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, this was the 21st homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.