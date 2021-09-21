14-year-old boy dead in Florida Street shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

At 5:50 p.m., police responded to the intersection of East Florida Street and Randolph Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Basil Haizeis Wilson, 14, died from his injuries related to the shooting later Monday.

This is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.