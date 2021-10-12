13-year-old hit by car in Winston-Salem expected to be OK

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A child was hit by a car in Winston-Salem and taken to the hopsital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, a call came in about a pedestrian hit near Huntingreen Lane and Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

According to police, a 13-year-old was walking to Jefferson Middle.

They went to cross Robinhood Road, and the driver, later identified as 50-year-old William Keith Hobgood, did not see them and bumped them with his car.

Police say the child is going to the hospital to get checked out, but they aren’t seriously hurt.

Hobgood was cited with failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The WSPD requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.