SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man already charged in the overdose death of a Surry County man has been charged with murder again.

According to the sheriff’s office, on May 28 2021, deputies responded to Greenhouse Trail in Lowgap about a death. They found Melissa “Shannon” Renee Dublin, 29, dead of what they believed was an overdose. Investigators began looking into the origin of the drugs that killed Dublin.

After 13 months of investigating, Chris Wayne Mosley, 50, has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Dublin.

He was served the charges and is being held under a $300,000 secured bond. He is currently incarcerated on an unrelated matter and an additional second degree murder charge in the overdose death of Jeremy Collins III. This charge brings Mosley’s bond up to $600,000.