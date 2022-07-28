LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody following a high-speed chase on Thursday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the DCSO’s Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Unit attempted to pull over a white 2004 Nissan Maxima for speeding at over 100 mph on Highway 109 South near Hannerville Road.

The driver of the Nissan refused to pull over for the flashing blue lights and siren and a chase began.

The driver continued to run for a short distance before crashing at the intersection of Highway 109 South and Old Highway 64. The Nissan left the roadway while trying to turn at a high rate of speed and crashed into an embankment.

The path of the chase (Google Maps)

Tikime Jason Barnes, 19, of Thomasville, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on the following charges:

Felony fleeing to elude

Speeding 117 mph in a 55 mph zone

Reckless driving

Driving without an operator’s license

A passenger, Haven Grubb, was in the Nissan with Barnes and is charged with the following:

Allowing an unlicensed driver

Barnes is scheduled to appear in court in Lexington on Aug. 30.