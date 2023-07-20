DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after 11 horses were seized in Davie County this week, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Davie County Animal Services received complaints about the condition of horses located at Hwy 158 in Advance last week.

Animal Services deputies began investigating the complaints and developed enough information to obtain a search warrant for stables on Hwy 158.

On Tuesday, deputies served the search warrant and found several horses that appeared to be malnourished and improperly cared for.

The horses were seen by a veterinarian, and it was determined that 11 horses would need additional care.

These horses were seized as evidence and are being cared for and receiving medical attention.

Top to bottom: Brandon Hedrick, 35, of Advance, and Amanda Lowe, 41, of Advance, mugshots (credit: Davie County Sheriff’s Office)

Amanda Lowe, 41, of Advance, has been charged with 12 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

She was charged on Tuesday with five charges and received an unsecured bond.

Eight additional charges were filed on Wednesday, and Lowe was given a secured bond of $5,000. She is being held at the Davie County Detention Center.

Brandon Hedrick, 35, of Advance, was charged with 11 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals on Wednesday.

He was released on an unsecured bond.