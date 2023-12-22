DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County deputies arrested nearly a dozen people in an operation that wrapped up on Thursday, according to a news release.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was conducting an operation to arrest people with active warrants. Investigators arrested 11 people, including 41 felonies and three misdemeanors. Three of the suspects were arrested for alleged sex crimes.

Dennis Marsh, 50, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor second-degree forcible sex offense.

Harold Lee Walker, 70, was arrested on 8 counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child and 8 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Kristopher Zigler, 21, was arrested on charges of felony statutory rape of a child, felony statutory sex offense with a child and felony indecent liberties with a child.

Tyler Livingston Foster, 35, was arrested on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony financial card theft, felony larceny of a firearm, felony possession of stolen property and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Brandie Nicole Payne, 31, was arrested on charges of felony possession of stolen property, felony financial card theft, felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and felony possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.

Derrick Garner, 36, was arrested on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony financial card theft.

Angie Gibbs, 52, was arrested on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony financial card theft.

Others were arrested on charges of failure to register or change address as a sex offender and drugs charges.