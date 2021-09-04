10th annual John Coltrane Jazz & Blues Festival held in High Point over weekend

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The 10th annual John Coltrane Jazz & Blues Festival is being held over the weekend at Oak Hollow Festival Park in High Point.

According to Visit High Point Director of Sales and Marketing Nancy Bowman, the events are designed to extend the Coltrane experience beyond the festival itself.

“With this being a monumental year for the Coltrane Festival, it was important to showcase Coltrane and his ties, not only to music but to High Point where he discovered his love for jazz and his musical talent,” Bowman said.

Visit High Point and the High Point Museum have worked with Visit North Carolina to bring A Love Supreme: The Jazz of John Coltrane through the Eyes of Chuck Stewart to the High Point Museum.

Curated by the GRAMMY Museum, the exhibit complements the High Point Museum’s own collection of artifacts from Coltrane’s life.

“It seemed fitting to host this exhibition during the 10th anniversary of the festival, so people can learn more about its namesake,” said Edith Brady, High Point Museum director.

Hosting the exhibit was made possible through grants funded by the DRIVE High Point Foundation and the High Point Historical Society.

The exhibit opened in conjunction with the Coltrane Festival on Friday from 5:30 p.m.to 7 p.m.

Special exhibit hours during the Labor Day Weekend are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Following the Festival, the exhibit will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until December 4.