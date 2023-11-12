GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A massive fire with flames over 100 feet tall has been reported in Graham, according to Mayor Jennifer Talley.

The fire is at a warehouse between Parker Street and Cannon Street. Multiple fire units from multiple cities are at the scene, and the road has been blocked off along Parker Street

Talley says that a ladder truck has been pumping water at the warehouse, which is considered to be a total loss. Flames reached heights of more than 100 feet during the blaze, and a three-story wall collapsed outward.

Embers from the burning building are floating into neighboring homes, and smoke has spread nearly a mile away.

Talley says that water was cut off to the property some time ago and that there are no sprinklers or water system inside.

The mayor says the city has attempted to make the property owners address the situation since a previous fire at the property.

The city took the property owners to court, according to the mayor. However, a resolution was not met, and the city is exploring options to force a sale.

Talley says the city has issued financial penalties to the property owner in the past.

This is a developing story.