DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A parent has been charged after a baby ingested drugs.

According to Davidson County court documents, on Feb. 26, Jyenifa Tasjanae Norris is accused of child abuse after a 10-month-old child allegedly ingested drugs and became unresponsive.

A warrant for Norris’s arrest was issued the next day for one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Norris was given a $100,000 bond.