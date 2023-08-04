LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has life-threatening injuries, and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at a Lexington gas station, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., Lexington officers responded to a dispute between two people in the parking lot of the Parker Mart on 817 Cotton Grove Rd.

A shooting left one victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are still searching for a suspect and questioning witnesses.

This is a developing story.