RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is wanted and another has been arrested and charged following a traffic stop in Randolph County on Monday.

On Monday, deputies pulled over a vehicle on NC-49 in Asheboro driven by Harold James Brundage III, 39.

Deputies say that Brundage was known to have a suspended driver’s license. Randolph County Communications would later confirm that Brundage’s license was in fact suspended and that he also had several outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear.

As a deputy was exiting their patrol vehicle, a passenger in the vehicle driven by Brundage allegedly got out and ran away from the scene.

Deputies say that the passenger was identified as Christopher Wayne Strickland, 32.

Additional deputies reported to the scene to assist in the search for Strickland.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Brundage’s possession during a subsequent search and he was placed under arrest.

According to deputies, the vehicle that Brundage was driving was registered to a rental car company. Additional methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, money, and an out-state-check were found during a search of the vehicle.

Deputies also found a book filled with “personal identifying information” for several people.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives also came to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Deputies contacted the rental car company and informed them that a vehicle of theirs was involved in an investigation. The rental car company confirmed that neither Brundage nor Strickland should have been in possession of the vehicle.

The vehicle was ultimately released back to the rental car company at the scene.

Deputies were unable to find Strickland after he ran away and a warrant has now been sought for his arrest on the following charges:

Resisting a public officer

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Deputies say that Strickland also has an unserved order for arrest for a felony probation violation.

Brundage was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and is being charged with the following:

Felony identity theft

Felony uttering a forged instrument

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Brundage was given a $12,000 secured bond and made a first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Tuesday.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.