1 taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem on Hwy 52 near Hanes Mill Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital while Winston-Salem firefighters responded to a crash on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A video of firefighters at the scene of the crash was posted to the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s Twitter page at 12:25 p.m.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 52 North near Hanes Mill Road.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The person taken to the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.