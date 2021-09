GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital after a crash in Greensboro on Saturday, according to NC Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Interstate 73 around 1 p.m. after a Honda and Mustang crashed.

The driver of the Honda ran a red light and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers say.

Charges are pending.

The area around the highway was shut down for about an hour.

The investigation is ongoing.