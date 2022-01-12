1 taken to hospital after car crashes into Greensboro church

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital after a car crashed into a Greensboro church on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

The call reporting the crash came in at 1:48 p.m.

The crash involved an Acura and Cadillac and happened on Pisgah Church Road.

The Acura backed up, went up the driveway of the church and backed into the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The driver of the Acura was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one in the church was injured.

Two people were in the Cadillac. Their conditions are unknown, and it is unknown if they were taken to the hospital.

A fence in the Yester Oaks apartment complex across the street was also damaged in the crash.