THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed multiple times in Thomasville on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to Stonehenge Place when they were told about a stabbing.

Arriving deputies identified the assailant as 26-year-old Eric Dustin Hester and arrested him.

The victim, who had been stabbed multiple times, was taken by Randolph County EMS to a hospital.

Scene Investigations and officials with the Criminal Investigation Division arrived to process the scene and collect evidence.

Following the investigation, Hester was taken before the magistrate who found probable cause to issue a warrant for felony attempted first-degree murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure.

A bond was denied, and a first appearance was scheduled for Sept. 13 in Randolph County District Court.