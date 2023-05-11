BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a shooting in Burlington on Thursday night, according to the Burlington Police Department.

FOX8 is told two people were shot at the Tucker Street Apartments on Center Avenue.

One of the victims reportedly died at the scene, and another victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say both victims are male but have not released their ages.

The shooting happened in a parking lot, and no suspect information is available at this time.

No weapon has been found.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

This is a developing story.