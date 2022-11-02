JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective J. Allenat (336) 641-2799or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.