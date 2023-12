WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A victim was shot in the head in Wilkes County, on Saturday, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

AT 9:23 p.m., Wilkes County deputies responded to Noah Harrold Road in the Hays Community when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving deputies found a victim who had been shot in the head.

Deputies secured the scene and medical personnel were rushed in to provide care for the victim who was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.