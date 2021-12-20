1 shot in Greensboro on Phillips Avenue, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person is in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Phillips Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.