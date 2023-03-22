RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is seriously injured as the result of a motorcycle crash in Randolph County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday, state troopers came to Mt. Gilead Church Road near Hoover Hill Road in Randolph County after getting a report of a crash.

Investigators say the driver of a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Mt. Gilead Church Road and went left of center, off the roadway to the left and overturned.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation. Troopers say it is uncertain what caused the driver to go off the road.

Mt. Gilead Church Road was closed for around one hour during the investigation at the scene. The scene was cleared at 9:32 p.m.