WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued on the Yadkin River and treated for minor injuries on Monday, according to the Ronda Fire Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., the RFD and Wilkes Rescue officials were dispatched to a water rescue on the Yadkin River.

Arlington Fire officials and Elkin Rescue workers were paged to help in the search for the patient.

Around 6:30 p.m., the patient was found and taken to an EMS unit waiting at Ronda Park and treated for minor injuries.