BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was rescued from Haw River by emergency crews on Monday, according to a Burlington Fire Department news release.

The BFD responded to the water rescue around 9 a.m. at Riverside Drive.

Alamance County 911 officials were told that someone could hear a person shouting in distress near Haw River below Riverside Drive.

Responding units confirmed someone was yelling in distress from the area near the river, but they could not pin point the exact location.

Responding crews then went to different access points on both sides of the river, and drones, boats and UTV’s responded to try to find the person.

Crews found the person partially in the river just off of the Haw River Trail on the eastern bank of the river around 9:30 am.

Fire and Rescue personnel used ropes to create a harness to lift the person out of the water and up onto the riverbank. Crews then used a personally owned UTV with a trailer to evacuate the person from the riverbank since it was too remote for any other type of vehicle to access.

The person was airlifted to the Burlington Fire Training Center where Alamance County EMS took the person for air transport to Duke University Hospital.

The patient’s condition is unknown at this time. It also unknown how long the person had been in the water or why they were in the river.