GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a tanker truck crashed in Guilford County on Wednesday.

EMS officials tell FOX8 the only vehicle involved in the crash near exit 122 at the NC 73/I-85/US 220 interchange was the tanker truck.

The tanker truck was not hauling any hazardous material.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.