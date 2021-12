GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in Greensboro Thursday night.

According to Greensboro police, they responded to Creek Ridge Road near Highway 220 due to a shooting around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot.

The person was taken to the hospital and is stable, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have provided no additional information at this time.