1 person shot on Boulder Drive in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting at an Archdale home.

Officers on scene of shooting on Boulder Drive in Archdale (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)

Officials received a call just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning about shots being fired near the 5000 block of Boulder Drive, near the corner of Boulder Drive and Stoney Creek Drive.

One person was taken to the hospital with what officials say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene investigating through the morning.

The investigation is ongoing and as more information is released we’ll bring you the latest on-air and online.