RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Rural Hall on Monday afternoon and taken to the hospital, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’f Office.

Around 3:45pm, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 200 Block of Woodbriar Path.

Arriving deputies found one person who had been shot.

Deputies rendered aid until EMS responded and took the person to a hospital.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the community, and deputies don’t believe this was a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing.