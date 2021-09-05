1 person shot in Greensboro on South Elm Street, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person was shot and taken to the hospital on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 1:35 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of South ElmStreet when they were told about a gun being fired.

Responding officers found one gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.