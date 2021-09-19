1 person shot in Greensboro on North Church Street, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A victim was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in Greensboro on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 4:04 a.m., officers responded to the 3200 Block of North Church Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, officers found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.



The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.