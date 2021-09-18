1 person shot in Greensboro on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Friday night in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they were told about a shooting.

Responding officers found one gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.