1 person shot in Greensboro on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, taken to hospital

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Friday night in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they were told about a shooting. 

Responding officers found one gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information was available. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter