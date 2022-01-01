1 person shot in Greensboro on Huntley Court, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in Greensboro on Saturday and taken to the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:24 a.m., police responded to Huntley Court when they were told about a shooting involving a non-life-threatening injury.

Offices found a gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.