1 person shot at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro, police searching for 3 suspects

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for three suspects after a male victim was shot at the Four Seasons Town Center on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 6:45 p.m., police responded to 125 Four Seasons Town Center when they were told about a gun being fired.

Shortly after police responded, a male victim arrived at Moses Cone Hospital who was taken there in a private vehicle.

Investigators learned the shooting happened at 125 Four Seasons Town Center, and the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as three males, possibly juveniles, who are 5’6” to 5’10″ and wearing all black. One of them was wearing gray sweatpants. 

The investigation is ongoing.

