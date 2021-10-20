1 person shot after fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot after getting into a fight with someone.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Winston-Salem police officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of W. Clemmonsville Road.

They found someone with a gunshot wound to the upper leg who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim and the suspect got into a ‘physical altercation’ in a parking lot when the suspect drew a gun and shot the victim. The suspect then drove off in a white Ford Mustang.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

