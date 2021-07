GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a shooting in Guilford County on Wednesday evening, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3400 block of Anderson Valley Road, northwest of McLeansville.

The victim has not been identified.

Deputies are still working to determine what the motive was and no suspect information has been released.