1 person injured in shooting on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of Lawndale Drive at 3:45 p.m.

Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.