1 person in hospital after shooting in Greensboro on Sails Way

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:49 p.m., police responded to Sails Way when they were told about a shooting.

Responding officers found one person who was shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.