1 person in hospital after shooting in Greensboro on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 11:54 p.m. police responded to the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they were told about a shooting.

One victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.