1 person found dead in burning outbuilding in Eden

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was found dead inside of a burning building in Eden, according to police.

At 6:50 a.m. Saturday, police and fire crews responded to a fire at a home on the 800 block of Morgan Road. Crews found the fire at an outbuilding behind the home.

Firefighters worked for about two hours to put out the flames. Once the flames were out, crews were able to investigate the home and found one person dead.

The Rockingham County Fire Investigation Task Force responded and is working to identify the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Brian Disher or Detective Andrew Kenyi at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 (Office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.