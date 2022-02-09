1 person dead, 1 hospitalized with gunshot wound in Rockingham County, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigating after finding someone deceased in a home.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a shooting victim arriving at an area hospital around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. From there, according to officers on the scene, the victim told them his significant other was still in the house and officials went to the home on Moir Mill Road to investigate.

When they arrived at the home, they found a woman dead. No other details have been released.

The same address on Moir Mill Road with the subject of a search warrant on Jan. 31. FedEx packages believed to be stolen and illegal narcotics were recovered as a result of this search warrant. Deputies say it’s too early in the investigation to know if there’s any connection between these two cases.

