1 person critically injured in shooting on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard at 2:27 p.m. on a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said everyone involved in the shooting has been identified but there is no word on arrests.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.